JPMorgan defends Five Below

Jan. 13, 2020 11:34 AM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)FIVEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • JPMorgan digs into Five Below (FIVE -12.9%) after the retailer's disappointing sales update, pointing to the shortened calendar this year in particular.
  • "Importantly and adjusting the calendar apples to apples, FIVE comped positive over the key Black Friday, Cyber Week noting material acceleration (& above-plan sales) in the 7 days leading into Christmas with same-store-sales returning to “at least” +2-3% January-to-date (particularly noting a material turn in Tech) supported by the high-end of management’s updated guidance implying a ~600bps+ improvement (relative to Nov/Dec)," writes analyst Matthew Boss in his detailed breakdown.
  • Boss also provides notes on a follow-up with Five Below management. "Taking a step back, while not providing excuses, management cited a more discretionary offering (vs. grocery peers) driving a larger condensed calendar impact noting a 4Q13 similar 450bps Holiday miss versus guidance," he updates.
  • JPMorgan sticks with an Outperform rating on Five Below.
  • #ICR20
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.