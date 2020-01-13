JPMorgan defends Five Below
- JPMorgan digs into Five Below (FIVE -12.9%) after the retailer's disappointing sales update, pointing to the shortened calendar this year in particular.
- "Importantly and adjusting the calendar apples to apples, FIVE comped positive over the key Black Friday, Cyber Week noting material acceleration (& above-plan sales) in the 7 days leading into Christmas with same-store-sales returning to “at least” +2-3% January-to-date (particularly noting a material turn in Tech) supported by the high-end of management’s updated guidance implying a ~600bps+ improvement (relative to Nov/Dec)," writes analyst Matthew Boss in his detailed breakdown.
- Boss also provides notes on a follow-up with Five Below management. "Taking a step back, while not providing excuses, management cited a more discretionary offering (vs. grocery peers) driving a larger condensed calendar impact noting a 4Q13 similar 450bps Holiday miss versus guidance," he updates.
- JPMorgan sticks with an Outperform rating on Five Below.
- #ICR20