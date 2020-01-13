Seeking Alpha
Illumina down 5% on weak 2020 outlook

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Illumina (ILMN -4.8%) slips on below-average volume on the heels of CEO Francis deSouza's presentation at JPMorgan's Healthcare Conference.

He expects revenue growth of 9 - 11% this year, below consensus of 12%. Sequencing revenue should grow 14%.

Update: Mr. deSouza also announced a 15-year non-exclusive collaboration agreement with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.3%) aimed at accelerating the availability of distributable NGS-based in vitro diagnostic tests on Illumina's sequencing systems. The parties will also collaborate on adding new companion diagnostic claims to Illumina's pan-cancer test TruSight Oncology 500.

