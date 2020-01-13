DexCom posts preliminary 2019 sales

DexCom (DXCM -4.9%) expect Q4 interim sales of ~$457M, +35% Y/Y; US revenue is expected to be ~$373M, up 33% , while forecasts International revenue to increase 47% to $84M
For fiscal 2019, anticipates revenue to reach ~$1.47B, an increase of more than 42%.
For 2020, Dexcom currently anticipates total revenue in the range of $1.725B - $1.775B, with expected Y/Y growth of ~17% - 21%, driven by growth in sensor volumes, international expansion, shifting channel mix and overall market dynamics.
Fiscal 2019 financial results are scheduled on February 13, 2020
