Abiomed -13% following downside revenue forecast

Abiomed (ABMD -12.9% ) slips to three-month lows after issuing below consensus revenue guidance for both FQ3 and FY 2020.

ABMD sees revenues for Q3 ending Dec. 31 of ~$221.6M, up 10% from the year-ago quarter but below $226.6M analyst consensus; for the full year, the company forecasts revenues of $846M-$877M, 10%-14% better than FY 2019 but below $885.8M consensus.

The company says it was hurt during Q3 by two presentations at a conference on Nov. 17, which it believes are based on misleading analyses.

ABMD says its latest preliminary results are being provided at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

