U.S. coal-fired power plants closing fast despite Trump support

U.S. coal-fired power plants (NYSEARCA:KOL) last year shut down at the second fastest pace on record, despite Pres. Trump's efforts to prop up the industry, Reuters reports.

Power companies retired or converted 15.1K MW of coal-fired electricity generation, second only to the record 19.3K MW shut in 2015, according to the data, which included preliminary statistics from the Energy Information Administration.

Trump has sought to revive the coal industry by rolling back Obama-era environmental protections, but an estimated 39K MW of coal-fired power plant capacity has shut since he took office in 2017.

