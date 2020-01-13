Shaw dips after Q1 profits miss

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is 0.8% lower this morning after Q1 profits fell short of expectations, though wireless growth continued to be a bright spot.

Revenues rose 2.2% to C$1.38B, and EBITDA rose 8.1% Y/Y. (Removing impact from IFRS 16, EBITDA growth was about 1.1%.)

EBITDA margin rose to 42.5% from 40.5%. And net income dipped to C$162M from C$186M.

Wireless subscribers saw about 67,000 postpaid net adds in Q1 and rose to more than 1.7M overall. Average billing per user rose 4.5% and average revenue per user ticked up 1%.

In wireline, consumer Internet net adds rose by 5,600.

Revenue breakout: Wireline, C$1.067B (down 1.5%); Wireless, C$318M (up 16.9%).

EBITDA breakout: Wireline, C$517M (up 3.4%); Wireless, C$71M (up 61.4%).

Free cash flow rose to C$183M from C$168M.

