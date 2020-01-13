Drugmakers getting creative over ways to pay for pricey meds

Faced with pushback from multiple fronts over high drug prices, biopharmaceutical firms are experimenting with new ways to get paid for their priciest offerings, mostly biologics, in a report from the WSJ.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY -3.4% ) will charge the full price of $575K for Givlaari (givosiran), approved in the U.S. about two months ago for acute hepatic porphyria, only if a patient receives a benefit on par with what was observed in clinical trials. It will also extend discounts to insurers if they cover more patients than expected.

Sanofi (SNY -0.4% ) is offering $99/month subscriptions for insulins Admelog, Apidra, Lantus and Toujeo. The program was used more than 52K times last year.

Novartis (NVS) allows insurers to pay for gene therapy Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi), priced at $2.1M, over five years.

Insurer Cigna (CI -2.2% ) offers a value-based contract to employers that refunds 2/3 of the cost of an anti-inflammatory drug if the patient switches to a different anti-inflammatory therapy within the first 90 days, a situation that occurs ~25% of the time.

Eli Lilly (LLY +1.2% ) has inked 15 value-based contracts with eight payers. Amgen (AMGN -0.9% ) did the same with migraine med Aimovig (erenumab-aooe).

Critics worry that creative payment schemes will only give drugmakers cover while they continue to hike prices.

According to a research report by CVS Health, gene therapies for just 11 conditions are projected to cost $45B over the next five years.

