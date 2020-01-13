Granite Construction cut to Sell at Goldman with further writedowns in view

Granite Construction (GVA -5.6% ) is slapped with a Sell rating with a $26 price target, trimmed from $29, at Goldman Sachs, where analyst Jerry Revich is concerned with an increasing number of company-specific data points that suggest GVA shares are "likely to miss the cycle."

Rising unbilled receivables, rising joint venture funding, further project delays and a rising number of projects with negative revisions suggest risk of further writedowns in the coming quarters, Revich says.

GVA's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, but its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.