PDVSA's partners act as traders of Venezuelan oil amid sanctions - Reuters

Venezuela is testing a new method of getting its crude to market, allocating cargoes to joint venture partners including Chevron (CVX), which in turn market the oil to customers in Asia and Africa, Reuters reports.

The approach could help Venezuela overcome obstacles to producing and exporting oil, and would not violate U.S. sanctions against the country as long as sales proceeds are used for paying off a JV's debts, according to the report.

The latest tests of the policy come this month, as a 1M-barrel cargo of Venezuelan upgraded crude consigned to Chevron reportedly is scheduled to load at PDVSA's Jose port.

Chevron has a stake in the Petropiar joint venture with PDVSA to upgrade oil in Venezuela's Orinoco belt, one of the world's largest oil reserves; its license to operate in Venezuela despite sanctions expires on Jan. 22 unless renewed by the U.S.