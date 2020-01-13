BTIG picks up SS&C Technologies with a bullish call

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer initiates coverage of SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC +0.3% ) with Buy rating as he sees SSNC extending its H2 2019 momentum into the new year.

Sees mid-single-digit organic growth from its core businesses supplemented by synergies from its 2018 acquisitions of DST, Eze Software, and Intralinks.

Sets $72 price target; implies upside potential of 16% vs. closing price on Jan. 10.

Quant rating is Very Bullish, while Sell-Side average rating is Bullish (9 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 4 Neutral).

In the past six months, SS&C has gained 7.0% vs. information technology sector median performance of +6.4%.