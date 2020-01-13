Actinium up 11% on gene therapy collaboration

  • Nano cap Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM +11.3%) is up on a 6x surge in volume in response to its collaboration agreement with UC Davis focused on the use of its Antibody Radiation-Conjugate (ARC) apamistamab-I-131 for targeted conditioning and to replace chemotherapy conditioning being used in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating an autologous stem cell gene therapy in patients with relapsed/refractory HIV-related lymphoma.
  • Apamistamab-I-131 has demonstrated an antitumor effect with an improved safety profile compared to traditional conditioning agents chemo and radiation.
