Actinium up 11% on gene therapy collaboration
Jan. 13, 2020 1:00 PM ETActinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM)ATNMBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Nano cap Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM +11.3%) is up on a 6x surge in volume in response to its collaboration agreement with UC Davis focused on the use of its Antibody Radiation-Conjugate (ARC) apamistamab-I-131 for targeted conditioning and to replace chemotherapy conditioning being used in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating an autologous stem cell gene therapy in patients with relapsed/refractory HIV-related lymphoma.
- Apamistamab-I-131 has demonstrated an antitumor effect with an improved safety profile compared to traditional conditioning agents chemo and radiation.