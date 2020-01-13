Stocks extend climb as U.S.-China prepare for trade pact signing

U.S. equities extend gains after reports that the U.S. will remove the currency manipulator label from China before the two countries sign the first phase of their trade deal on Wednesday.

The week also kicks off Q4 earnings season, with JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Delta Air Lines, Citigroup, IHS Markit, and Aphria scheduled to release their reports tomorrow.

Nasdaq drives up 0.8% , S&P 500 advances 0.5% , and the Dow adds 0.2% .

10-year Treasury slips, pushing yield up 2 basis points to 1.84%.

Crude oil slips 1.1% to $58.39 per barrel.

Checking in on S&P 500 sectors, materials ( +1.0% ), real estate ( +0.9% ), and utilities ( +0.8% ) lead the gainers, while energy ( -0.2% ) and healthcare ( -0.2% ) are the only declining industry sectors.

By name, GE rises 3.0% as Iran admits to shooting down a Ukrainian airline, meaning the crash wasn't the result of an engine failure. Netflix jumps 3.3% after getting more Oscar nominations than any other studio or distributor.

Anthem ( -2.4% ) and UnitedHealth ( -2.2% ) are among health insurers moving down as Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders takes the lead in Iowa according to one poll.

In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.2% , the FTSE 100 rose 0.4% , and the DAX ended the session 0.2% lower .

The U.S. Dollar Index was little changed at 97.34.