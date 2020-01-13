Long-term value seen on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Nomura Instinet clips its price target on Buy-rated Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -0.5%) to $68 from $70 to factor in a more conservative view of estimates for the near term.
The long-term view from Nomura is still very positive.
"We reiterate our view that value investors should be buying NCLH given its 12% EPS CAGR through 2021E, its strong balance sheet (2.7x 2020E EBITDA), innovative management team, and ~ $1.6bn of free cash (through 2021), or 13% of its float," writes analyst Harry Curtis.
Curtis notes that NCLH is valued at only 10.2X Nomura's 2020 EPS estimate and 9.2X the 2021 estimate.
