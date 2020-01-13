Comscore measuring box office in Saudi Arabia

Comscore (SCOR +0.9% ) has expanded its box office measurement services into Saudi Arabia.

The move follows the 2018 opening of new commercial cinemas in the country after a 35-year pause.

Comscore says it is capturing 100% of all revenue/admissions data from each of the newly built cinemas.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to be a Top 10 cinema market over the coming years, and we look forward to helping the industry grow as a whole through our data and analytics," says Comscore's Arturo Guillen.