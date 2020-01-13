Oyster Point Pharma up 5% on positive data on lead candidate

Oyster Point Pharma (OYST +4.6% ) is up on average volume in response to positive topline results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, MYSTIC, evaluating lead candidate OC-01 nasal spray for the treatment of dry eye disease.

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in Schirmer's Test score from baseline at day 84 compared to placebo.

On the safety front, the rates of treatment-emergent adverse events were 24% for both OC-01 and control, none serious. The most common adverse events were blurry vision, sneezing and headache, all mild and resolved by the next visit.

The company says OC-01 is a highly selective nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist. It works by activating a pathway in the nasal cavity that stimulates tear film production.

Management will host a conference call tomorrow, January 14, at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.