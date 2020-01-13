General Electric (GE +3.3% ) recoups most of last week's losses after Deutsche Bank makes the stock a "Catalyst Call" Buy as a short-term idea, while still keeping a Hold rating with a $12 price target.

While it is difficult to identify positive catalysts this quarter, given that sell-side consensus forecasts generally remain too high, Deutsche Bank's Nicole DeBlase sees the potential for GE to deliver a beat in Q4 and 2020 guidance "that suggests upside to current consensus at the midpoint of the range."

DeBlase expects GE to report Q4 earnings of $0.19, edging the $0.18 Wall Street consensus, driven by Q/Q improvements in the company's four business segments.

GE's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.