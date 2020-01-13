Investors unmoved with Morphosys' tafasitamab deal, shares down 8%

Investors appear unimpressed with Morphosys AG's (MOR -7.9% ) $2B collaboration and license agreement with Incyte (INCY +1% ) for anti-CD19 antibody tafasitamab, in clinical development for B cell blood cancers.

Under the terms of the agreement, the companies will co-commercialize tafasitamab in the U.S. with MOR leading strategy and booking all sales. Profits and losses will be equally shared. INCY will own exclusive commercialization rights ex-U.S., leading strategy and booking all sales and paying MOR royalties.

MOR will receive $750M upfront, up to $1.1B in milestones and tiered mid-teens-to-mid-twenties royalties on net ex-U.S. sales. INCY will also make a $150M equity investment in MOR via the purchase of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) at a premium to the share price at signing.

MOR and INCY will share global clinical trial costs on a 45/55 basis while INCY will pay all costs associated with studies conducted ex-U.S. that are specific to those countries.