BridgeBio up 8% on pipeline expansion

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO +8.4% ) is up on modestly higher volume on the heels of its announcement that it has added four programs to its pipeline, a move that CEO Neil Kumar, Ph.D. will discuss during his presentation today at JPMorgan's Healthcare Conference.

Encaleret: a small molecule calcium sensing receptor antagonist for conditions related to hypoparathyroidism. A Phase 2b study in autosomal-dominant hypocalcemia type 1 (ADH1) should launch this quarter.

BBP-551: a novel treatment for inherited retinal diseases caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene.

BBP-815: an AAV gene therapy for nonsyndromic hearing loss caused by recessive mutations in the TMC1 gene.

BBP-472: a brain-permeable PI3KB inhibitor for the treatment of children with autism-spectrum disorders characterized by the loss of the PTEN protein.

