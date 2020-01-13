Newmont upped to Buy at B. Riley FBR on top dividend yield

Newmont Mining (NEM +0.4% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $48 price target at B. Riley FBR, citing the miner's "industry leading" dividend and production.

NEM's share performance has lagged the peer group since the Goldcorp acquisition and the deal with Barrick in Nevada, but analyst Adam Graf thinks company's fundamental upside combined with its industry leading dividend yield should drive outperformance vs. its large-cap gold peers.

As the largest gold company by both production and market cap, NEM offers investors market liquidity, leverage to gold price, a strong balance sheet and a deep portfolio of development projects to main production levels, Graf says.

NEM's average Sell Side Rating, Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are all Bullish.