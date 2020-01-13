Enterprise Products cranks up new unit at Mont Belvieu

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD +1.6% ) has commissioned a new isobutane dehydrogenation unit at its Mont Belvieu complex on the Texas Gulf Coast, part of its strategy to boost utilization capacity at the company's downstream octane enhancement and petrochemical operations in the region.

EPD says the new iBDH plant recently entered service, with volumes scheduled to continue ramping up during the next two weeks.

EPD says the iBDH unit eventually will have the capability to process 25K bbl/day of butane into nearly 1B lb./year of both high and low-purity isobutylene for use primarily as feedstock to expand production of lubricants, rubber products, alkylate for gasoline blendstock, and methyl tertiary butyl ether for meeting growing demand on export markets.