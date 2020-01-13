Morgan Stanley boosts three E&P names while lowering sector outlook

Occidental Petroleum (OXY +1.2%) is one of three oil exploration and production stocks upgraded at Morgan Stanley while the firm downgrades its industry view to In-Line.
While oil markets are fundamentally well supplied and structural oversupply persists across natural gas and natural gas liquids, E&P stocks are 19% higher since early December despite roughly flat oil prices, Stanley analyst Devin McDermott says.
On OXY, McDermott raises his rating to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $59 price target, calling the stock a top pick for 2020 and noting a peer-leading 7% dividend yield which is well covered by growing free cash flow.
"We believe the dividend... is safe with room for long-term growth under most scenarios," McDermott writes. "While efforts to reduce leverage have made significant progress in de-risking the business, OXY still trades at 2x the free cash flow yield of U.S. integrated and large-cap E&P peers."
McDermott also lifts Concho Resources (CXO -0.4%) and Apache (APA -1.3%) to Equal Weight from Underweight with respective $88 and $31 price targets.
But the firm cuts Cimarex Energy (XEC -2.6%) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $54 price target, noting the stock has climbed 15% over the past month and citing the company's gas and NGL weighting, which offers less free cash flow growth than Permian peers.
