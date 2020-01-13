Albertsons eyes IPO

Albertsons is going down the path to prepare for an IPO once again, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Sources indicate that a decision could arrive within a few weeks.

The grocery chain has chipped away at its debt load under the ownership of Cerberus Capital Management.

Sector watch: The list of publicly-traded grocery store stocks has narrowed quite a bit over the last few years amid mergers and private equity buyouts. As it stands, the only three grocery store chains with a market cap of over $1B are Kroger (NYSE:KR), Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) and Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK). An Albertsons IPO is seen going off at a valuation level of around $19B.