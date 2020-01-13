Amazon increasing counterfeit reporting - Reuters

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report more counterfeit goods to law enforcement, according to Reuters sources.

The tech giant has faced increasing scrutiny about its policing of counterfeits and unsafe goods listed by third-party merchants.

Amazon will now disclose merchant information to officials in the EU and U.S. every time the company confirms a counterfeit product was sold to a consumer.

The company previously only reported a bad actor if the company thought it had collected enough information for authorities to pursue a case.