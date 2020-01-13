Minnesota court rejects three PolyMet permits
- PolyMet Mining (PLM -32.5%) shares tumble by a third after a Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed three permits issued to the company for its NorthMet copper and nickel project and kicked them back to the state's Department of Natural Resources for additional review.
- The state DNR erred in not holding contested case hearings on the permits to fully vet objections by environmental groups and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, the court's chief judge said.
- PLM says it will review its options, including filing a petition for review to the Minnesota Supreme Court.