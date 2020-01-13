Apple not cooperating with FBI - AG Barr

U.S. Attorney General William Barr says Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) hasn't helped the FBI unlock the iPhone used by the alleged shooter at a Navy base in Florida.

Barr, during a press conference: "We call on Apple and other technology companies to help us find a solution so that we can better protect the lives of Americans and prevent future attacks."

Barr says that the situation "perfectly illustrates why it is critical that investigators be able to get access to digital evidence once they have obtained a court order based on probable cause."

Last week, Apple said that it gave the FBI "all of the data in our possession" and would "continue to support them with the data we have available."