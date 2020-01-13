GameStop -10% as sales continue to disappear

GameStop (NYSE:GME) reports sales for the nine-week holiday period fell 27.5% Y/Y to $1.83B.

Comparable store sales were down 24.7%.

The retailer maintains that sales results during the holiday period are indicative of overall industry trends impacting the video game industry and driven by an accelerated decline in new hardware and software sales. However, an accelerated decline in new hardware and software sales coming out of black Friday and throughout the month of December was well below expectations,

Comparable store sales are now expected to decline in the range of 19% to 21% for FY19 vs. -18% consensus. GameStop also expects an adjusted net loss for the fiscal year.

GameStop plans to report full Q4 and FY19 results in late March.

Shares of GameStop are down 10.11% in AH trading.

Source: Press Release

#ICR20