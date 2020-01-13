Stag Industrial starts stock offering, expects forward sale pact

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) starts a public offering of 8M shares of common stock, consisting of 5.6M offered directly by the company and 2.4M shares offered in connection with a forward sale agreement.

The company and forward purchaser expect to grant greenshoe option for up to an additional 1.2M shares.

Stag intends to use proceeds to fund acquisitions, to repay debt under its $500M unsecured credit facility, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Expects to enter into a forward sale agreement with BofA Securities.

Under a forward sale, the forward purchaser or its affiliate is expected to borrow from third parties and sell to the underwriters 2.4M shares of the company's common stock.

The company is then obligated to issue and deliver, upon physical settlement of the forward sale, the number of shares of the company common stock underlying the forward sale agreement in exchange for a cash payment per share equal to the forward sale price.

Stag expects to physically settle the forward sale agreement and receive proceeds, subject to certain adjustments, from the sale of its shares of common stock within about one year from the date of the prospectus supplement related to the offering.