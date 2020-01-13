ICF to acquire Incentive Technology for $255M, provides 2020 guidance

ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) agrees to acquire Incentive Technology ("ITG"), a provider of cloud-based platform services to the U.S. federal government, for $225M

ITG had revenues of ~$90M in 2019 and ended the year with a revenue run-rate in excess of $100M

The transaction is expected to complete in Q1 2020 and be accretive on a non-GAAP EPS basis in 2020

On interim basis, ICF expects revenue to increase by 10% Y/Y to ~$1.48B

Both 2020 GAAP EPS and Non-GAAP EPS to reflect higher interest expense, and expects that its 2020 effective tax rate will return to a more normalized rate and will be ~300bps higher than what is expected for 2019.

ICF will issue its full year 2019 earnings on February 27, 2020.