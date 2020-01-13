Stocks ride bullish momentum to fresh record highs

Stocks continued their recent run higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq posting new all-time highs, as optimism rises ahead of this week's signing of the phase one U.S.-China trade agreement.

Bullish sentiment got another boost after the U.S. Treasury Department said it would drop its designation of China as a currency manipulator.

The U.S. and China reportedly also have agreed to hold semiannual talks to resolve disputes and push for reforms.

Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors moved higher, led by materials (+1.4%), information technology (+1.3%) and real estate (+1.2%), while health care (-0.4%) was the lone holdout amid disappointing guidance from Abiomed and weakness in the insurance stocks.

Apple scored another all-time high, and its price target was raised to $375 from $300 by analysts at D.A. Davidson.

U.S. Treasury prices settled slightly lower, with the yield on the two-year and 10-year notes gaining 2 bps each to 1.58% and 1.85%, respectively.

WTI February crude oil slumped 1.6% to $58.08/bbl, the lowest settlement for a front-month contract since Dec. 3.