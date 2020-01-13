Big 5 Sporting Goods +13% after guiding for unexpected Q4 profit

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) pops after saying it expects to report Q4 EPS ahead of the high end of its prior guidance range ($0.02 to $0.04 vs. -$0.16 to -$0.04 prior view).

The retailer also sees full-year EPS of $0.40 to $0.42.

Sales breakdown: Sales in the company's apparel category increased in the mid-single-digit range on the strength of demand for seasonal winter products, sales in its footwear category increased in the positive low-single-digit range, and sales in its hardgoods category decreased in the mid-single-digit range, largely due to softness in firearms-related products.

Shares of BGFV are up 12.58% in AH trading.

#ICR20

Source: Press Release