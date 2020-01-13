Visa closes in on a deal to buy fintech Plaid - WSJ

Visa (NYSE:V) is close to a deal to buy privately held fintech Plaid, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The acquisition would give Visa access to the market where trillions of dollars are sent by wire transfer or bank account globally each year and would expand the ways the credit card giant helps firms send and receive money through bank accounts.

The agreement could be announced this week, though it's still possible that the talks could break down, the people said.

The WSJ couldn't learn the terms of the deal; Plaid, though, was valued at ~$2.65B in a 2018 funding round.