Airgain fills CFO gap with Lyle

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) has named David Lyle its new chief financial officer.

He replaces Anil Doradla, who departed in late November, a move that sent the stock to a 52-week low.

Lyle was previously CFO at Sunniva, and before that CFO at Maxwell Technologies (which has been acquired by Tesla).

"His extensive background and experience with corporate development, investor relations, public company management, and operational finance is an ideal fit for Airgain’s financial objectives," says CEO Jacob Suen. "I look forward to Lyle making an immediate impact by driving our strategic initiatives and leading the finance and accounting teams."