ACI Worldwide lowers guidance for FY19

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) says that 2019 revenue and adjusted EBITDA were negatively impacted primarily by a large customer expansion contract that did not sign as expected in December

For 2019, expects revenue between $1.255B - $1.265B, +20% Y/Y, lower than prior guidance of $1.315B - $1.345B

Anticipates adjusted EBITDA of ~$300M - $310M, +20% though lower than previous outlook range of $360M - $380M.

For 2020, guides revenue to be between $1.48B - $1.51B and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $425M - $445M