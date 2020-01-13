Nasdaq December U.S. equities options volume rises to 147M

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reports December U.S. equities options volume of 147M contracts, up from 136M in November and 146M in December 2018.

For Q4, U.S. equities options volume was 434M, unchanged from Q3 and down from 482M in Q4 20178; estimates Q4 2019 revenue capture per contract of 14 cents.

European equities options and futures volume of 6.2M contracts, down from 7.9M in November and 6.4M in December 2018.

For Q4, volume was 24.8M vs. 21.8M in Q3 and 22.6M in Q4 2018; Nasdaq estimates Q4 2019 revenue capture per contract of 40 cents.