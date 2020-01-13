RTI Surgical sells OEM business to PE shop Montagu

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) has agreed to divest its OEM business to Montagu Private Equity, LLP for $480M in cash and $10M in other consideration. The transaction should close in H1.
Afterward, RTIX will be a pure-play spine business.
On a preliminary basis, spine revenues in Q4 and 2019 were $32M - 33M and $118M - 119M, respectively, while OEM revenues were ~$47M and ~$189M, respectively.
Total revenues in Q4 and 2019 (includes OEM) were $79M - 80M and $307M - 308M, respectively.
It plans to launch 10 new products during each of the next two years.
Management will provide 2020 guidance when the deal closes.
