Cigna teams up with Oscar in small business health insurance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) has agreed to exclusively partner with tech-driven health insurer Oscar to jointly offer commercial health solutions to small businesses. The effort will branded as "Cigna + Oscar."

Features:

Integrated medical, behavioral, and pharmacy services.

Broad access to high-performing networks of doctors and hospitals.

Support from a dedicated concierge team assigned to individual members to help them understand their benefits and find care.

Digital-first support, featuring 24/7 telemedicine at no charge, easy ID card access, an overview of copay details and benefits, deductible tracking, lab results and individual health history.

Easy-to-use search tools to help review health care providers, book appointments, find facilities and check prescriptions.

Leading broker, business and provider portals for seamless enrollment and management.

The companies will equally share risk under a reinsurance agreement. Limited launch should commence this year.