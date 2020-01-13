BHP South Flank project begins ore handling plant construction, Fluor says

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) says it has achieved a significant milestone on BHP's $3.6B South Flank iron ore project in Australia, erecting the first 1,500 tons of modules in the ore handling plant, part of the critical sequence to production of first ore.

FLR is providing engineering, procurement and construction management services on South Flank, which is located in Western Australia's Pilbara region.

South Flank - which will include an 80M ton/year crushing and screening plant, an overland conveyor system and rail-loading facilities - will become one of the world's largest iron ore processing hubs upon completion.