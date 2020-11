St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) plans to build and own a self-storage facility in Santa Rosa Beach, FL.

Current plans include a facility of ~90,000 square feet featuring more than 600 storage units ranging in size from 25 square feet to as large as 300 square feet.

Construction is expected to start this spring with storage units available for rent in spring of 2021.

St. Joe intends to make the units available for rent on a monthly or annual basis to residents and businesses.