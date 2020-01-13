Copper price seen climbing in 2020 with stockpiles tapped out

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) finished among today's top two performers on the S&P 500, +4.9% , as rising copper and gold prices have created positive cash flow expectations for the company.

FCX has no interest in major strategic deals over the next three years, CEO Richard Adkerson tells WSJ, as it is focused on the engineering challenge of turning the Grasberg mine in Indonesia from open pit mining into an underground operation to think about M&A.

The comments would seem to brush aside Barrick Gold's (NYSE:GOLD) informal overtures to merge with the company, which has sparked optimism among some investors and bankers that the two sides could get together.

Analysts think the price of copper could jump this year, with capital spending for new production down and stockpiles tapped out as U.S.-China trade tensions are easing.

The threat of a long trade war limited mining activity and kept manufacturers from adding to their stocks, resulting in inventories at warehouses tracked by the three international exchanges shrinking by 37% since July to just 300K tons, equivalent to just 1.2% of global consumption.

ETFs: JJCTF, COPX, CPER, JJC