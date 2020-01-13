Visa to buy Plaid for $5.3B

Visa (NYSE:V) agrees to acquire Plaid, a network for people to securely connect their financial accounts to the apps they use to manage their finances, for $5.3B.

Plaid’s products enable consumers to share their financial information with thousands of apps and services such as Acorns, Betterment, Chime, Transferwise,and Venmo.

The acquisition will enable Visa to work more closely with fintechs through all stages of their development and drive growth in Visa’s core business, Visa said.

Visa will fund the transaction from cash on hand and debt issuance.

This transaction will have no impact on Visa’s previously announced stock buyback program or dividend policy.

The transaction is expected to close in the next three to six months.

Visa edges up 0.1% in after-hours trading.

Conference call at 5:30 PM ET.