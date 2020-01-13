Triumph to supply uplock technology for Airbus plane

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) says Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) chose it to supply landing gear uplocks for the planemaker's latest A321XLR aircraft; financial terms are not disclosed.

TGI is a longstanding supplier of uplocks for Airbus, producing the equipment for multiple Airbus platforms, but it says it has developed more advanced locking technology for the new contract.

TGI says its Integrated Systems' Fluid Power & Actuation site in the U.K. developed the new uplock technology and will manufacture the main and nose uplocks for the A321XLR.