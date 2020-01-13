Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems whacked with Moody's debt downgrade

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) settled -2.8% in today's trade after Moody's downgraded its debt rating into junk territory to Ba2 from Ba3.

"Spirit's liquidity profile will quickly and materially erode in the absence of mitigating developments that remain largely out of the company's control," Moody's writes.

Spirit, which makes the fuselage and other major components for Boeing's 737 MAX, last week announced a massive layoff amid uncertainty regarding the jet's return to service.

"Recent events have led Moody's to assert that Spirit's earnings and cash generating capability have weakened meaningfully relative to historical trends and prior expectations, and will likely remain as such for at least the next two years," the debt rating agency says.

Meanwhile, Moody's says it placed its Boeing (NYSE:BA) debt ratings on review for a possible downgrade, thanks to a likely "more costly and protracted recovery for Boeing to restore confidence with its various market constituents, and an ensuing period of heightened operational and financial risk, even if certification of the [737 MAX] comes relatively near-term."

Boeing's senior unsecured debt is rated A3, one of the lower grades of investment grade bonds.