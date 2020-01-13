Starboard confirms 9% active stake in Merit Medical

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) +7.4% after-hours as hedge fund Starboard Value discloses a 9% stake in the company, totaling nearly 5M shares.
Starboard says it believes Merit Medical is undervalued and plans to meet with management to discuss ways to improve the company's performance; the stock has shed ~35% over the past year.
Of note: Chairman and CEO Fred Lampropoulos and former CFO Kent Stanger, who founded Merit Medical in 1987, have been on the company's board for more than 30 years.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on MMSI