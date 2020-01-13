Starboard confirms 9% active stake in Merit Medical

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) +7.4% after-hours as hedge fund Starboard Value discloses a 9% stake in the company, totaling nearly 5M shares.

Starboard says it believes Merit Medical is undervalued and plans to meet with management to discuss ways to improve the company's performance; the stock has shed ~35% over the past year.

Of note: Chairman and CEO Fred Lampropoulos and former CFO Kent Stanger, who founded Merit Medical in 1987, have been on the company's board for more than 30 years.