Jordan Cove LNG project poses only minimal risk to wildlife, NOAA says

Pembina Pipeline's (NYSE:PBA) proposed Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas terminal and 230-mile pipeline in southern Oregon would cause only a minimal impact to the environment, according to a new review from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The biological study by NOAA scientists, which reviewed 17 species listed under the Endangered Species Act, said the project would not jeopardize protected species or adversely change their critical habitat.

A November analysis by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff concluded the export project likely would adversely impact wildlife and significantly affect the visual character of the Coos Bay, Ore., area.

The FERC is expected to vote on the final order on Feb. 13, although the project also faces several state, federal and local approvals before construction can begin.