Oklahoma sues three drug distributors for 'major oversupply of opioids'

The Oklahoma Attorney General's office filed a lawsuit today against Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) for their alleged role in fueling the opioid epidemic in the state, adding to the several lawsuits the companies already face across the country.

The AG office says the companies distributed opioids primarily to hospitals and pharmacies and were obligated to have a systems of checks and balances to alert them if there was a sharp, unexplained increase in opioid orders.

The defendants "distributed what can only be called a major oversupply of opioids into Oklahoma," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit comes after the state AG won a lawsuit last year against Johnson & Johnson, which was ordered to pay $465M; the state reached settlements last year with Purdue Pharma and Teva Pharmaceuticals.