Futures muted ahead of bank earnings

Earnings reports start flowing today from big U.S. banks, with results from Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo kicking off the fourth-quarter earnings season.

On watch are the banks' net interest income in a lower interest rate environment, and strategic initiatives to cut costs and grow consumer deposits. The figures and outlooks will also be closely examined by investors looking to gauge the health of the U.S. economy.

Wall Street futures are holding their breadth ahead of the releases after rallying on Monday on news that China would be removed from a list of currency manipulating countries.