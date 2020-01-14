BlackRock takes climate change action

In an effort to position itself as a leader in sustainable investing, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) has unveiled sweeping changes that will double the number of sustainability focused ETFs it offers to 150.

The world's largest fund manager will also cut companies that derive a quarter or more of their profits from thermal coal from its actively managed portfolios, and assess environmental, social and governance (ESG) "with the same rigor as traditional measures such as liquidity and credit risk."

The moves will go a long way toward BlackRock's goal of increasing its sustainable assets ten-fold from $90B today to $1T within a decade.