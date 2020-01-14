Yuan rallies as U.S. drops manipulator label

The Trump administration has officially lifted its designation of China as a currency manipulator, more than five months after the country was added to the list.

The nation has made "enforceable commitments" not to devalue the yuan and has agreed to publish exchange-rate information, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said ahead of the scheduled signing of a "Phase One" trade deal on Wednesday.

The yuan strengthened to its strongest level since July in offshore trading on the news, punching past 6.9 per dollar.

A modest recovery in demand was also seen overnight as China's exports rose for the first time since March 2019.

