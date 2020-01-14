Bitcoin futures launch on CME

Exchange-traded bitcoin options launched Monday on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, in response to growing crypto attraction and demand for tools to manage bitcoin (BTC-USD) exposure.

While volumes and open interest on a rival exchange known as Bakkt have been "rather small," the new offering could be a game changer, said strategists at JPMorgan led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

"The first day of trading might be irrelevant - the first weeks and months might be more material," added Mike McGlone, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

