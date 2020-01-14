Options on bitcoin futures launch on CME
Jan. 14, 2020 By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- Options on exchange-traded bitcoin futures launched Monday on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (NASDAQ:CME), in response to growing crypto attraction and demand for tools to manage bitcoin (BTC-USD) exposure.
- While volumes and open interest on a rival exchange known as Bakkt have been "rather small," the new offering could be a game changer, said strategists at JPMorgan led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.
- "The first day of trading might be irrelevant - the first weeks and months might be more material," added Mike McGlone, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.
This was corrected on 01/14/2020 at 7:28 AM. Post was mistitled - should read "options on bitcoin futures."